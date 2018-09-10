Auth0 Announces New VP of Sales, Americas

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced that Ghazi Masood has joined the company as its new Vice President of Sales, Americas. With more than two decades of experience in enterprise sales management and business leadership, Masood is responsible for growth within the U.S., Canada, and South America, and will drive continuing market expansion for the company's Universal Identity Platform.



Before joining Auth0, Masood was Executive Vice President of Indigo Slate, a digital marketing agency, and played an integral role in the company's expansion and successful acquisition. Previous roles include executive leadership positions at K2, Oracle, and Avaya.

"Ghazi brings a wealth of experience, energy, and passion to a key role in our next stage of expansion," said Dave Wilner, Chief Revenue Officer. "His track record of building high performance teams and substantial enterprise customer bases is rare in SaaS. He is one of the few sales leaders out there who understands, and can further build upon, the explosive growth trajectory Auth0 has seen over the past few years."

"Auth0's sales organization is a well-oiled machine, as evidenced by the amazing global enterprises it works with, such as VMware, Mazda, Nvidia, News Corp., and AMD," said Masood. "I am eager to jump right in and use my experience to continue growing the sales organization and deliver impactful results for Auth0."

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 1.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.

