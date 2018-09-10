Sendwithus to Host Webinar on Optimizing Email's Critical Role in the Customer Journey, with Guest Shar VanBoskirk

Analyst Shar VanBoskirk and Sendwithus Co-Founder and CEO Matt Harris will share email best practices in today's customer-obsessed, post-GDPR world

What: Matt Harris , co-founder and chief executive officer of Sendwithus, makers of Dyspatch, will be hosting a webinar featuring guest speaker, Shar VanBoskirk, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research. The webinar will explore the key role email plays in the customer lifecycle. Attendees will have the chance to ask Shar and Matt for advice on optimizing their email programs and elevating their strategies beyond promotional blasts, as well as on how to create and change content faster to fuel innovation and drive corporate growth. Key takeaways from this webinar include:

How email is an opportunity to create product and brand experiences that generate repeat business, inspire loyalty, and drive revenue

How GDPR compliance is impacting top-of-funnel email marketing and surfacing the importance of transactional and triggered email in driving growth

in driving growth Why CMOs need to prioritize existing customers by championing innovation in post-purchase and post-signup email programs

How facilitating collaboration between the cross-functional teams responsible for transactional and triggered email can fuel that very innovation

When: Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at noon ET

Where: Participants can register to join at https://app.livestorm.co/dyspatch/cornerstone-of-the-customer-journey

Background:

Matt Harris has extensive email and product expertise, and is a frequent commentator on such topics as GDPR, digital/email teams, customer engagement, and overall email best practices. After graduating with a degree in Computer Science from the University of Victoria, he cut his startup chops with FounderFuel, a Montreal startup accelerator. A self-proclaimed hacker, email nerd and avid rock climber, Matt co-founded Sendwithus in 2013 in Victoria, Canada, and later moved to San Francisco to participate in the Y Combinator program.

About Sendwithus

Dyspatch is an email production platform that helps Enterprise organizations create and change transactional and triggered emails faster, by centralizing template creation, approval, and publishing processes. The powerful API, visual editor, and built-in device testing allow for cutting-edge email strategy and execution while helping establish consistency in both branding and legal compliance across multiple teams. Sendwithus has been helping leading brands, including Microsoft, Autodesk, and Zillow craft exceptional communications experiences since 2013.

To learn more about Dyspatch by Sendwithus, visit www.dyspatch.io . To join the Sendwithus team, visit www.sendwithus.com/careers .

