Blackline Safety receives $1.9M lease order for real-time connected safety technology

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackline Safety Corp. (TSXV:BLN), in collaboration with its distributor, Brogan Safety Supply, received a 36-month lease order from an energy producer in Canada valued at $1.9M over the term. Under this order, Blackline delivered its G7x connected gas detector and lone worker monitor, plus its G7 Bridge portable satellite base station. G7x devices were configured with 24/7 Blackline live monitoring and a typical four-gas configuration that includes hydrogen sulfide, combustible gas, oxygen and carbon monoxide sensors.



Prominent Canadian energy business deploys G7x gas detection and lone worker monitoring solution with last-mile satellite connectivity





"We successfully converged our customer's requirements for leading gas detection equipment with reliable lone worker monitoring technology into a single G7 solution from Blackline," said Marc Chayer, Branch Manager, Whitecourt at Brogan Safety. "By providing both capabilities as a lease program with no upfront fees, we delivered a new level of value to our customer while positioning ourselves as a distributor of choice in our region."

"Many of our competitors talk about real-time safety but only Blackline offers a portfolio where connectivity forms the foundation of every component," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chairman at Blackline Safety. "Each order that we receive is connected safety business that our competitors have lost. With a decade of real-time safety experience behind every G7 device we sell, our recent growth confirms the leadership of our safety products and services."

Blackline's three-year G7 Complete lease program provides a range of service options, including:

Choice of gas sensors from single gas through to five-gas configurations

Automated lone worker monitoring including fall detection, man-down (no-motion) detection and missed check-in detection

Lifetime G7 device and gas sensor warranty

Blackline Live cloud-hosted web software for configuration and emergency response management

Live gas detection compliance dashboard that eliminates manual data collection, review and reporting

Second-generation data analytics that makes it easy to visualize and explore ‘big data' generated by every G7x

24/7 live monitoring provided by Blackline's in-house Safety Operations Center

Two-way messaging with the live monitoring team

Two-way voice calling with the live monitoring team (G7c cellular-connected device only)

Automatic, wireless firmware updates and device configuration changes

Blackline's G7x system is the only comprehensive, satellite-connected safety monitoring solution on the market with plug-and-play cartridges for robust gas detection capability. Everything works out of the box so businesses do not need Wi-Fi access points, wireless gateways or Bluetooth connections to smartphones for advanced connectivity. Wirelessly communicating with the Blackline Safety Network through Iridium satellite communications, Blackline's G7x system addresses customer needs for gas detection, regulatory compliance and lone worker monitoring with live emergency response management.

To learn about Blackline Safety, visit www.blacklinesafety.com and follow on Twitter @blacklinesafety .

About Brogan Safety Supply: Started in January 2008, Brogan began when founders saw a niche to deliver a high level of service and a broad range of safety products. Its two partners have extensive experience in the sale and service of safety related equipment. With nearly 100 years of combined sales and safety services experience, Brogan has rapidly expanded and opened offices in Grande Prairie, Fort St. John, Whitecourt and Dawson Creek, increasing its service fleet and vendor offerings in the process. Brogan was one of the fastest growing companies in Canada in 2013 and 2014. We are determined to provide the best service possible with the latest technologically advanced service equipment, while offering only the most recognized and industry-leading safety product lines.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, employee messaging and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cody Slater, CEO

cslater@blacklinesafety.com

Blackline Safety Corp.

Unit 101, 1215 13 Street SE

Calgary, AB Canada T2G 3J4

Telephone: +1 403 451 0327

Fax: +1 403 451 9981

www.BlacklineSafety.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94fba3b0-89dc-46e2-a48b-51cbb636f115