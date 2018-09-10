Lifetime Brands to Present at Sidoti Fall Conference on September 27, 2018

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, will present at the Sidoti Fall Conference on Thursday, September 27, 2018.



The conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt in New York. Lifetime Brands' Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will present at 1:30 PM ET in the Uris Room. The company will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day.

The company's presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of Lifetime Brands' website: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=74141&p=irol-irhome .

To obtain additional information about Lifetime's participation in the conference, please contact LHA.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global provider of kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Mossy Oak®, Swing-A-Way® Taylor® Kitchen and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Rabbit®, Towle® Silversmiths, Tuttle®, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including Bombay®, BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath and Taylor® Weather. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com .