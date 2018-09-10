Biman Signs Order for Three New Bombardier Q400 Aircraft

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd. has ordered three new Q400 turboprops by signing a purchase agreement with the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC).



Q400 in Biman livery





Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$106 million.

"We are very pleased that Biman is expanding its Q400 fleet with this order for three new aircraft," said François Cognard, VP, Sales, Asia Pacific. "The Q400's greater seating and cargo capacity really set it apart from the competition. Furthermore, the Q400's mix of turboprop economics and jet like performance were the best match for Biman's mix of short and long-range routes. Operators coming back for more Q400 aircraft really validates the benefits of the aircraft's unique characteristics."

"We are very excited about adding these Q400s to our fleet. We currently operate two Q400s and without hesitation, we can say that these aircraft are ideal for our domestic and regional operations," said Mr. A M Mosaddique Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. With its outstanding economics, comfort and operational flexibility, the Q400 will allow us to offer high frequency services within Bangladesh and neighboring countries."

"We are extremely pleased to be supporting Bombardier in selling their Q400 aircraft to Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd.," said Ian McLeod, Vice-President of Business Development and Sales for the Canadian Commercial Corporation. "Canada and Bangladesh enjoy strong bi-lateral ties through trade and investment, development cooperation, and people-to-people links. Increasing the capacity of the national carrier supports these efforts and the economic growth of the country; improving their lives of Bangladeshis by increasing their access to domestic and international destinations."

About Biman

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is the National Flag Carrier airline of Bangladesh. Its main hub is at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and it also operates flights from its secondary hubs at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet. The airline provides international passenger and cargo services to Asia and Europe, as well as all domestic routes inside Bangladesh. Biman currently flies to 15 international and seven domestic routes.

About the Canadian Commercial Corporation

The Canadian Commercial Corporaiton (CCC) is the Government of Canada's international government-to-government contracting organization. A Canadian Crown corporation, CCC helps Canadian exporters sell goods and services to foreign governments around the world using a government-to-government contract mechanism. In 2017-18, the Canadian Commercial Corporation was active in 78 countries around the world, working with 182 Canadian companies, to sign export contracts worth over $1.3 billion.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

