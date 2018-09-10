Trilio Appoints Visionary Software Leader John R. Egan, of Egan-Managed Capital, to its Board of Directors

Former EMC Corporation Director to Bring Market Expertise as Trilio Eyes Continued Expansion

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilio , the leader in cloud-native data protection solutions for OpenStack and KVM, today announced the appointment of John R. Egan to the company's Board of Directors. Egan, who was an early employee, long-time executive, and Board Member at EMC Corporation and other industry-leading companies, brings his decades of experience in the storage, data protection and infrastructure enterprise software industry to help drive Trilio's growth in the market.

"Jack Egan is revered for his work building and growing EMC Corporation's sales, strategy and marketing initiatives from its earliest days," said David Safaii, Chief Executive Officer at Trilio. "The adoption of cloud architectures is redefining the foundational infrastructure required to deliver on the benefits of cloud. Jack's experience positioning disruptive technologies in mature spaces will prove valuable as we see the storage, data protection and infrastructure landscape going through not just an evolution but a revolution. We are delighted to add him to our Board of Directors."

Egan currently serves as managing partner of Egan-Managed Capital, a private venture capital fund in Boston, Massachusetts. Egan co-founded Egan-Managed Capital during a sabbatical from EMC Corporation, where he was the EVP of Sales and Marketing for over a decade. There, he directed the development of EMC's salesforce and market positioning and grew its annual sales a thousandfold to $3 billion.

Trilio was founded in 2013 by EMC alumnus Murali Balcha with a mission to deliver better data protection and control to cloud users. Today, Trilio offers the only agentless, software-only solution that is native to OpenStack and KVM, providing self-service protection and recovery of entire workloads to the users of each platform. Architected for the cloud, TrilioVault can scale quickly with zero performance degradation.

"I've watched Trilio from its earliest days and have been very impressed by the company's success in moving the cloud-native backup and recovery market forward," said Egan. "The rapid adoption of Open Source technologies and cloud native technologies have provided organizations with excellent flexibility and scalability, and Trilio serves a critical role in protecting these growing market. I'm pleased and eager to be a part of Trilio's growth and success in the coming years."

Trilio has experienced remarkable growth in the past 12 months, tripling both their headcount and their customer base. That growth is expected to continue well into the foreseeable future as the company expands its product availability while continuing to provide world-class support to its customers.

Mr. Egan also serves on the Board of Directors for other publicly traded and privately held companies, including NetScout Systems, Progress Software, and Verint Systems. He previously served on the board of EMC Corporation and VMWare, Inc.

About Trilio

Trilio is a leader in data protection for OpenStack and KVM environments, and the only provider of OpenStack-native backup and recovery solutions. Since 2013, Trilio has been on a mission to give tenants more control over their ever-changing, growing, complex, and scalable cloud-based architectures. Today, Trilio is trusted by businesses all around the world to protect their clouds in a way that's easily recoverable, and requires little-to-no central IT administration. Follow us on Twitter @triliodata and LinkedIn or visit www.trilio.io to learn more.

