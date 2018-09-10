Yamaha Announces Exclusive "XTReme Terrain Challenge" Customer Ride Event

KENNESAW, Ga., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , is announcing the Yamaha XTReme Terrain Challenge, an all-new and exclusive off-roading adventure for Yamaha YXZ1000R and Wolverine Side-by-Side (SxS) owners.



Scheduled to be hosted at the iconic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, this November 16 to 18, the Yamaha XTReme Terrain Challenge invites all YXZ1000R and Wolverine SxS owners to register. Space is limited, and only the first 25 signups in each class are guaranteed entry, with the remaining spots filled by a random drawing. Register online at XTRemeTerrainChallenge.com.



The Yamaha XTReme Terrain Challenge will feature a unique off-road ride event format, with participants tackling an unmarked, GPS-navigated route through extreme terrain and obstacles. Both a driver and passenger are required in each SxS, with an entry fee of $100 per-vehicle. The event will be split into two classes, with both YXZ and Wolverine SxS owners navigating through tight, technical trails, including mud bog and rock crawling sections requiring winching (with an optional route around).



Teams finishing the Yamaha XTReme Terrain Challenge course successfully will earn a ShopYamaha.com gift card valued at $100. Those completing all obstacles and the course are entered to win a grand prize, with the winner announced by random drawing during the closing ceremonies. In addition to receiving a swag bag and dinner Friday and Saturday, entrants will receive raffle tickets for various prizes throughout the weekend, along with access to a concert following closing ceremonies on Saturday night.





About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATVs and Side-By-Side Vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of dealers in the United States.

Headquartered in California since 1960, YMUS also has facilities in Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. For more information about Yamaha, visit www.YamahaMotorsports.com.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

