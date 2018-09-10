Asure Software Names Mike Vannoy as Vice President of Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR ), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software, announced today the appointment of Mike Vannoy to the position of Vice President of Marketing. Vannoy will lead Asure's global marketing team, direct its integrated marketing efforts, and create new positioning and go-to-market strategies. He will report to Eyal Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer.



Vannoy has more than 22 years of experience leading marketing organizations and providing strategic consulting to rapidly-growing technology companies. Prior to joining Asure Software, Vannoy co-founded and was COO of B2B marketing agency Sales Engine Media where he partnered with HCM, Benefits, and technology companies to enable sales and marketing funnel growth.

"Mike's wealth of experience and proven success as a marketing leader makes him the perfect fit for Asure Software. At a time of significant growth, Mike will lead his team from vision to action," stated Eyal Goldstein, CRO of Asure Software. "This team expansion is, yet, another sign that Asure Software continues to thrive in a market that needs workforce and workspace solutions, that will save companies money while simplifying their workplace."

Under Vannoy's leadership, Sales Engine Media was recognized by Forbes four straight years as one of America's fastest-growing companies. Prior to Sales Engine Media, Vannoy held a variety of senior leadership roles with HCM providers Ceridian and Simplex Time Recorder, later acquired by Kronos.

"I am eager to help drive increased brand awareness for Asure Software's portfolio of solutions," said Mike Vannoy, VP of Marketing. "Through our new marketing initiatives, we'll drive growth by demonstrating how companies can more effectively compete with a workforce that is more mobile, flexible, and tech-savvy than ever before."

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes and complexities build companies of the future. Our cloud platforms enable more than 100,000 clients worldwide to better manage their people and space in a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global workplace. Asure Software's offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management as well as a full suite of workspace management solutions for conference room scheduling, desk sharing programs, and real estate optimization. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com .

Company Contact:

Stacy Zellner

Director of Marketing

(888) 323-8835 x 3111

szellner@asuresoftware.com