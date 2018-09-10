Market Overview

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) - Telephone Conference for Shareholders/Investors, Monday September 10, 2018 at 10:00 am US Eastern Time

Globe Newswire  
September 10, 2018 4:34am   Comments
Hamilton, Bermuda, September 10, 2018

As communicated to the market August 28, 2018, a conference for shareholders/investors will be held at 10:00 am US Eastern Time Monday September 10, 2018.

Attached to this message is material related to NAO that will be discussed during the call.

Link to: NAO Presentation

Participants dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Confirmation Code: 2611984

Norway, Oslo +47 2350 0296  
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411 or elsewhere in Europe
United States +1 929-477-0448  

Participants should give their full name and name of company they represent. 
A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference.

Contacts:

Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91

Herbjørn Hansson, Executive Chairman
Nordic American Offshore Ltd
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91

Web-site: www.nao.bm

Attachment

