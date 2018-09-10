Beeswax Appoints Cadi Jones As Commercial Director in EMEA

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beeswax, the industry's first extensible programmatic buying platform, has appointed Cadi Jones as Commercial Director in its London office to support expanded demand for its services across Europe.



As former Commercial Innovation Director at Clear Channel International, an out-of-home advertising company, Jones was tasked with leading that company's global programmatic advertising strategy and the development of its digital strategy. Ms. Jones helped create a unique out-of-home programmatic offering, pivoting a traditional media company into the modern era of targeted, automated digital advertising.

At Beeswax, Ms. Jones will lead a growing commercial team as it continues to land and service major deals with enterprise brands requiring sophisticated programmatic solutions. Her extensive experience in programmatic will be instrumental to the partnerships that Beeswax has developed in Europe and she will be tasked with expanding its international presence.

"Beeswax is one of the most forward-thinking adtech companies in the space," says Ms. Jones. "It has thought about the needs of the industry before they were ever apparent and offers one of the most comprehensive programmatic platforms on the market." Jones continues, "I was initially attracted to Beeswax because of the flexibility of the product and look forward to being part of its growth."

Beeswax's Bidder-as-a-Service™ provides advertisers and media companies unprecedented control and customization over their programmatic media buying. The platform unlocks access to tailored supply, custom optimization, and granular visibility into data and reporting, providing each customer with a bespoke solution based on the unique needs of their business. This approach has led more than 50 forward-thinking brands and media companies to license the BaaS solution, including Overstock, Legendary Entertainment's Applied Analytics division, Foursquare and TreSensa.

"Our expansion into the European market began more than a year ago and has steadily grown as the market demands more control over media spend," said Ari Paparo, CEO and Founder of Beeswax. "The hire of Cadi Jones marks a significant moment for Beeswax and its investment in providing global brands the technology that they need to be successful in programmatic."

About Beeswax

Founded by a team of former Google and DoubleClick advertising leaders, Beeswax is pioneering the industry's first Bidder-as-a-Service™ ("BaaS"). Programmatic digital advertising remains an exciting and innovative arena, and the smartest buyers require technically-sophisticated, highly customizable solutions. We believe that using an RTB bidder should be as easy as using any part of the marketing cloud.