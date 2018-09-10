Oxurion NV Announces New NYSE Euronext Brussels Stock Ticker "OXUR" and Launch of New Websit

Oxurion NV trading under "OXUR" on NYSE Euronext Brussels

Oxurion NV launches new global website showcasing its comprehensive drug development approach and diverse portfolio of next-generation therapies for back of the eye disease

Leuven, Belgium, 10 September 2018 - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR - formerly known as ThromboGenics), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye, announced today the start of today's trading under "OXUR" on NYSE Euronext Brussels.

Effective today, the launch of a new ticker and website (www.oxurion.com) coincides with the company's name change and highlights its comprehensive approach and renewed focus on the development of best-in-class therapies for back of the eye disorders.

"In light of our recent developments and rebranding program, the launch of the new website reaffirms our commitment to develop disease-modifying therapies for patients living with disorders affecting the back of the eye," said Patrik De Haes, M.D., CEO of Oxurion. "This comes at an exciting time as we have made great strides with our clinical developments and we look forward to continuing our work to preserve vision for patients around the world by leveraging our deep scientific knowledge of diseases affecting the back of the eye."

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye. The company has built a diverse portfolio of disease-modifying therapies, including treatments for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide.

Oxurion's clinical pipeline consists of THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of DME; and THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME. Further new drug candidates are currently being assessed and developed for the treatment of diabetic eye disease.

Oxurion owns the global rights to JETREA® (ocriplasmin), the only pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the U.S.) and vitreomacular traction (outside the U.S.).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the NYSE Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR. In the US, Oxurion NV operates ThromboGenics inc. as a subsidiary company. More information is available at www.oxurion.com

