Sensorion to Partner with Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA) in Sponsorship of Balance Awareness Week 2018 for Vestibular Disorders

MONTPELLIER, France, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, today announces that it has joined with the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA) to help educate the public and raise awareness of balance and vestibular disorders on the occasion of the Balance Awareness week, which takes place this year for September 16 to 22.



"It is distressing to imagine waking up unsteady and disoriented because of a vestibular disorder affecting the senses," said Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion. "It is critical that industry leaders and organizations like VeDA make a concerted effort to spread awareness of these conditions. Like in so many other disease areas, awareness and education are key to bringing the community closer to developing therapeutic solutions for patients struggling with vestibular disorders."

This month, Sensorion and VeDA are calling for the vestibular community to come together in an effort to amplify a collective push for public support. The goal of this program is to make "vestibular" a household term so that patients can be more quickly and more efficiently diagnosed, effectively treated and can receive the care and support that they need from doctors, friends, family and co-workers. By working with VeDA, Sensorion strives to help advance the funding, research and policymaking needed to positively impact the lives of the thousands of people living with vestibular disorders and balance issues.

More than one-third of adults 40 and older around the globe suffer from the debilitating acute symptoms and chronic imbalance associated with a vestibular disorder, especially those with acute unilateral vestibulopathy (AUV). AUV is the disease focused on by Sensorion's lead clinical development candidate SENS-111 (Seliforant) and is a debilitating disorder which causes severe vertigo, nausea, and loss of balance with chronic functional deficits for a majority of patients.

About Balance Awareness Week

VeDA pioneered Balance Awareness Week in 1997 in order to come together each year and shine a light on these otherwise invisible balance disorders. If we're all more aware, then we can better understand and be empathetic to those who need our support the most—our family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. While many of these balance disorders are incurable, faster and more accurate diagnosis, along with effective coping strategies, can greatly improve quality of life. Join us this September for Balance Awareness Week and Fall Prevention Week, and together we can pave the way toward restoring a life rebalanced.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111 (Seliforant), in phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401 which will enter in Phase 2 in sudden sensory hearing loss. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to-administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus.

Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since April 2015.

