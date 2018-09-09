CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CBS, SKX and CRON: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

Class Period: February 14, 2014 - July 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: CBS Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie "Les" Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company's business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRON)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - August 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Cronos Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the size of Cronos' distribution agreements with the Canadian provinces was relatively small; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Cronos' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published an article entitled "Cronos: The Dark Side of Cannabis Space," alleging, among other things, that the Company has been "deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player" and that this was because "the agreements are so small that they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock." On this news, Cronos' share price fell over 28%, to close at $9.12 per share on August 30, 2018.

