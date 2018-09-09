CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSLA, LCI and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Allegations: Tesla, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk's statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company's Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tesla's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Tesla, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 - August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett's reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Lannett Company, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/logmein?wire=3

Allegations: LogMeIn, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn's business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

To learn more about the LogMeIn, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.