INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Fanhua, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – FANH

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that an investor class action lawsuit has been filed against Fanhua, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) ("Fanhua" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between April 20, 2018 through August 27, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Fanhua's securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 6, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Fanhua investors who have suffered investment losses in excess of $100,000 and seek to take an active role in this litigation are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com for additional information about their legal rights. Investors may also submit their information to the firm online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/fanhua/ .

On August 27, 2018, stock analyst Seligman Investments published an article that described Fanhua as a "questionable company" and detailed a history of alleged fraud within the Company, including accounting irregularities in the Company's second quarter 2018 financial results. On this news, Fanhua's share price fell $2.75 per share, or 10.52%, to close at $23.40 on August 27, 2018.

The class action complaint alleges that defendants made a series of false and misleading statements during the Class Period and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Fanhua was engaged in improper business practices, including irregular accounting; and (ii) the foregoing practices were intended to benefit Company insiders and overstated Fanhua's financial assets and performance metrics. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Fanhua's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and have suffered financial damages as a result of defendants' conduct.

