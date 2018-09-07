Fairfax Africa Completes $90 Million Revolving Credit Facility

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation ("Fairfax Africa") (TSX:FAH) is pleased to announce that it has completed a $90 million secured revolving demand credit facility with a syndicate of Canadian lenders.

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.