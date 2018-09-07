MEDIA ADVISORY: CARBON CUTTING, INDUSTRIAL SIZE

Washington, D.C., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join the Diesel Technology Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 11, for an official Affiliate Event of the Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS).





As part of this free, live, online event you will be provided with an opportunity to hear leading engine, vehicle and equipment manufacturers and fuel suppliers outline progress made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions – both carbon dioxide (CO2) and black carbon emissions from the heavy-duty sector:





Wherever the future takes us, the new generation of clean diesel power will help get us there.









Through case studies and projects from around the world, learn how industrial sectors like construction, agriculture, goods transport, power generation are cutting carbon emissions through advanced engine technology and renewable biofuels.

Key areas of innovation will be explored, including greater system efficiencies, zero-emissions technology, potential for electrification, integration with renewable energy systems, automation, connectivity and use of renewable fuels, to name a few.







WHAT:



Carbon Cutting, Industrial Size – A GCAS Affiliate Event



WHEN:



LIVE SESSION Tuesday, Sept. 11, 10:00 a.m. PT | 1:00 p.m. ET.

WHERE:



Register for the free, live, online event via Webex



WHO: Speakers include

Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director, Diesel Technology Forum

Tim Blubaugh, Executive Vice President, Truck & Engine Manufacturers Association

Dayne Delahoussaye, Head of North American Public Affairs at Neste Note : A recorded version of the live event will be available for viewing shortly after the live session.



"The opportunity and need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions extends well beyond consumers' choice of passenger vehicles," said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum. "With mobile sources among the leading sources of global greenhouse gas emissions, future strategies must examine commercial trucks, transit buses, industrial machines and equipment that are responsible for keeping one out of every two sectors of the economy moving."



For more information, visit https://www.dieselforum.org/dieselpowersthefuture

About The Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of Diesel engines, fuel and technology. Forum members are leaders in clean Diesel technology and represent the three key elements of the modern clean Diesel system: advanced engines, vehicles and equipment, cleaner Diesel fuel and emissions-control systems. For more information, visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

