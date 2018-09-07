RAMCO Announces Third Quarter 2018 Common and Preferred Share Dividends

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.22 per common share at its Board meeting held on September 6, 2018. The Board also approved a third quarter Series D convertible perpetual preferred share dividend of $0.90625 per share. The dividends, for the period July 1 through September 30, 2018, are payable on October 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 20, 2018.



About RAMCO

The Company owns and operates high-quality, dynamic open-air shopping centers principally located in the top U.S. metro areas. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 58 shopping centers (including two shopping centers owned through joint ventures) representing 14.0 million square feet. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 93.9% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit www.ramcoproperties.com .

