GBT Announces Participation at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ:GBT) today announced that it will present at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Friday, September 14 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from GBT's website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section .

About GBT

GBT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. GBT is developing two therapies for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease, including its late-stage product candidate, voxelotor, as an oral, once-daily therapy. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .

