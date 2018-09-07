AMC Networks to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) today announced that Josh Sapan, President and CEO, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's website at www.AMCNetworks.com under the heading "Investors". A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks Inc.

Dedicated to producing quality programming and content for more than 30 years, AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning brands in cable television. AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films produce and deliver distinctive, compelling and culturally relevant content that engages audiences across multiple platforms. The company also operates BBC America through a joint venture with BBC Worldwide. In addition, the company operates AMC Networks International, its global division.

Contacts:

Seth Zaslow

Investor Relations

646-273-3766

seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

Georgia Juvelis

Corporate Communications

917-542-6390

georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com