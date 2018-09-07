Market Overview

AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Globe Newswire  
September 07, 2018 3:34pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that  a class action  lawsuit  has  been filed  against  Ampio  Pharmaceuticals,  Inc. ("Ampio" or the Company")  (NYSE:  AMPE) in the United States District Court for the  District of Colorado, on behalf  of a class  consisting of all  persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly  traded securities of Ampio between December 14,  2017 and August 7, 2018, both  dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who have incurred losses in the shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals,  Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If  you  have  incurred  losses  in  the shares of Ampio  Pharmaceuticals,  Inc., you may, no later than October 24, 2018,  request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Ampio   Pharmaceuticals, Inc.   

The filed  Complaint  alleges  that  throughout the  Class  Period,  Defendants  made materially false and/or misleading statements,  as well as failed to  disclose material  adverse  facts  about   the  Company's  business,  operations,   and  prospects.

Specifically, Defendants failed  to disclose  that: 

  • the  FDA would find  Ampio's  AP-003-C  Phase  3  clinical  trial  inadequate  and  not well-controlled;
     
  • as  a result,  Ampio had not  successfully completed  two pivotal  clinal  trials  for  Ampion; 
     
  • consequently,  Defendants'  public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 7, 2018, after the  market closed, Ampio announced updated  business disclosures relating to its AP-003-A and AP-003-C trials, disclosing that  the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") found that  a single trial  the AP-003-A  study alone does  not appear  to provide sufficient evidence of effectiveness to support a  Biologics License Application ("BLA") and that the FDA does not consider  the AP-003-C trial  to be an  adequate and  well-controlled clinical trial.

On this news, shares  of Ampio fell $2.25  per share or over  78% to close  at $0.61 per share on August 8, 2018.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

