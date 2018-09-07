Hagens Berman Updates Investors in Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) Concerning the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations and the Russia-Linked $150 Billion Money Laundering Probe

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP updates investors in Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) concerning the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Danske Bank ADRs between August 30, 2013 and September 6, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On July 12, 2018, MarketWatch reported Danske's head of compliance resigned and the Company reportedly admitted its anti- money-laundering internal controls were insufficient.

On July 18, 2018, Danske stated it will forgo profits made from suspicious transactions in Estonia, driving the price of Danske ADRs down $1.43, or over 9%, to close at $13.81 that day.

Reuters reported on September 4, 2018 that the Company handled up to $30 billion of Russian and ex-Soviet money via its Estonian branch in 2013 alone, driving the price of Danske ADRs down almost 6.5% to close at $13.73 that day.

Today, the Wall Street Journal reported $150 billion that flowed through its Estonian outpost are being studied, driving the price of Danske ADRs down as much as 5.8% during intraday trading.

"We're focused on investors' losses, Danske's admitted insufficient controls, the compliance officer's resignation, and the extent to which the Company may have reported illegally earned profits in several years' of financial reports," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

