IP Technology Labs Awarded Patent Enabling Direct IoT/M2M & VPN Connectivity through Firewalls

BALTIMORE, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Technology Labs®, the global leader of reliable IoT/M2M & VPN connectivity solutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent #9,876,757 covering a method for direct communications between endpoints over obstructed networks. The invented technology allows apps, devices, and networks to directly communicate with each other, when located behind a NAT or Firewall, without using a third-party proxy and without manual port-forwards or configurations.



"The network breaks connectivity," said Scott Whittle, President of IP Technology Labs. "As the 3rd wave of networking matures fixed application devices demand reliable direct communications to function, and the rapid increase of IoT devices have just made this a 10x problem. Our FlexPath™ technology allows one or more devices to communicate directly with each other even if the endpoints are protected behind a NAT or firewall. Automatically connecting these devices, over any IP network, without manual configuration is key to ubiquitous IoT adoption."

As the market continues to decentralize there is a growing need for reliable and independent connectivity. Most fixed application devices today are installed on a private network and those communications are blocked if both devices are hidden behind the NAT or Firewall. The innovation eliminates the requirement for a 3-party proxy server or session boarder controller to endpoints to freely communicate with each other. As the World's Longest Ethernet Cable™ this invention adds to IpTL's growing portfolio and reinforces its leadership in end-to-end network connectivity.

