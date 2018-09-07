SJC Breaks Ground on Interim Gates Facility to Meet Record Passenger Growth in Booming Silicon Valley

Denver, Colo., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hensel Phelps Construction Company and Fentress Architects are teamed in a design-build collaboration to deliver a much-needed interim gates facility at Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) in response to current and predicted record passenger growth. Based on an announcement issued by SJC earlier this year, more nonstop flights and destinations are attributing to the projected more than 14 million passengers served in 2018, equaling SJC's peak traffic levels prior to 9/11 in 2001. The expansion will enhance flight scheduling flexibility, decrease delays, allow SJC to meet desired passenger service levels, and support current operations and planned growth.



Connected to the Fentress-designed Terminal B on the south end, the budgeted $58 million facility will include five gates with passenger boarding bridges, a sixth gate position to be ground loaded, a 15,000-square-foot, 550-person hold room, and additional concession space. Terminal B, completed in 2010 by the same team as part of SJC's Terminal Area Improvement Program, was the first LEED Silver certified terminal in the United States.



Fentress' design unites the architectural elements of the expansion with SJC's iconic Terminal B creating an interim facility that complements the airport's overall design concept. By embracing the Airport's vision "to transform how Silicon Valley travels," Fentress' facility focus is on innovation and technology as key components in the future growth of SJC. The exterior incorporates contrasting light and dark corrugated metal panels and clerestory windows on the landside façade, allowing daylight to permeate the facility and creating an illuminated space that enhances the passenger experience. The interior wood wall panels bring a sense of warmth to the passenger boarding areas. The overall look and feel will be one of continuity relative to the current Terminal B.



Recognized for designing some of the world's best airports, the Fentress-designed Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX is currently shortlisted in the Public Space category as part of the Society of British and International Design (SBID) Awards. The firm has active airport projects in Portland, OR, Nashville, TN, and Orlando, FL, among others.



Client: City of San Jose, Mineta San Jose International Airport



Architect: Fentress Architects



Contractor: Hensel Phelps Construction Company



Location: San Jose, CA



Program: Gates, passenger boarding bridges, holdroom, concession space, restrooms



Area: 30,000 square feet



Budget: $58 million



Status: Under construction, opening summer 2019

About Fentress Architects

Fentress Architects is a global design firm that passionately pursues the creation of sustainable and iconic architecture. Together with its clients, Fentress creates inspired design to improve the human environment. Founded by Curtis Fentress in 1980, the firm has designed $42 billion of architectural projects worldwide, visited by more than 650 million people each year. Fentress is a dynamic learning organization, driven to grow its ability to design, innovate and exceed client expectations. The firm has been honored with more than 500 distinctions for design excellence and innovation.

