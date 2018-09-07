IFIC announces board of directors for 2018-2019

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) is pleased to announce the members of its Board of Directors for 2018-2019.



IFIC welcomed two new directors. Bill Packham, President & CEO, Aviso Wealth Inc. was elected to the board for a three-year term. Johanne Blanchard, Vice President and Legal Counsel, Investors Group Financial Services was appointed to the IFIC board. She was elected Second Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Conseil des fonds d'investissement de Québec (CFIQ) last month.

Following is the full list of the IFIC Board of Directors for 2018-2019

Ross F. Kappele (Chair), EVP & Head of Distribution, BMO Asset Management Canada

Carol Lynde (1st Vice Chair), President & COO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers

John Adams (Past Chair), CEO, PFSL Investments Canada

Karen Adams, President & CEO, Fundserv

George Aguiar, President & CEO, GP Wealth Management Corporation

Johanne Blanchard, Vice President and Legal Counsel

Stéphane Blanchette, Executive Vice President, CCO & CFO, Investia Financial Services Inc.

Paul C. Bourque, President & CEO, The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Sian Burgess, SVP, Fund Oversight, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Marc Cevey, CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada)

Doug Coulter, President, RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Jonathan Durocher, President, National Bank Investments

Chris Enright, President & Managing Director, Aligned Capital Partners Inc.

Judy Goldring, EVP, COO, AGF Investments Inc.

Glen Gowland, SVP and Head, Asset Management, Scotiabank

Stuart Graham, President & Managing Director, PIMCO Canada

Duane Green, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton Investments Canada

Rick Headrick, President, Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.

Daniel Labonté, EVP, Member Experience, MD Financial Management Inc.

Bernard Letendre, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada, Manulife; President & CEO, Manulife Investments

Damon Murchison, Executive Vice President, Head of Retail Distribution, Mackenzie Investments

Bill Packham, President & CEO, Aviso Wealth

David Scandiffio, President & CEO, CIBC Asset Management

Michael Stanley, President, Sterling Mutuals

Mark Tiffin, President, Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc.; General Manager and Director, Capital Group

Mr. Kappele stated: "This is an important time for the investment funds industry and the coming year will be busy as we seek to advance key issues that will shape the future of the industry. The Board is fully focused on supporting IFIC's collaborative work with industry representatives, regulators, governments and investor advocates to promote a strong, stable sector where investors' interests remain paramount."

IFIC also released its Year in Review – an interactive timeline that highlights research and advocacy milestones and significant initiatives from 2017-2018.

