Books For Africa Receives Seventh Consecutive 4-Star Rating From National Evaluator Charity Navigator as It Celebrates International Literacy Day on Sept. 8

Saint Paul, MN, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Books For Africa (BFA), a non-profit with offices in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Atlanta, has received Charity Navigator's 4-star rating for the seventh consecutive year, the highest possible rating. Charity Navigator is the country's premiere charity evaluator and rates charities on sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.



Books For Africa and other groups around the world are celebrating International Literacy Day on Saturday, September 8, sponsored for the past 50 years by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.



"Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Books For Africa exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work," Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigators, wrote in a letter to Patrick Plonski, Executive Director of Books For Africa. "Only 5% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 7 consecutive 4-star evaluations."



Thatcher said that the rating "indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and exectues its mission in a financially efficient way."



BFA had an overall rating of 100, with a financial rating of 100 and an accountability and transparency rating of 100. For more information: https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=3373



"We are very happy with our high rating from Charity Navigator," Plonski said. "We are proud that Books For Africa has once again been able to serve the students and people of Africa by shipping (during fiscal 2018) 2.3 million educational, library and law books to 28 different countries. Our hope is to continue to expand our work in the years ahead so we can serve even more people."



The books shipped this past fiscal year (ending June 30) are valued at $22 million. Books For Africa has also shipped 123 computers and e-readers containing 283,000 digital books. More than $2.3 million was raised in the past year to ship the books to the students of Africa.



Books For Africa remains the largest shipper of donated text and library books to the African continent, sending over 41 million books to all 54 countries on the African continent since its founding in 1988.

A BFA recipient in Sierra Leone enjoys a new set of textbooks thanks to a partnership with Sierra Leone Book Trust



Medical students at St. Paul's University in Kenya show off new books from a BFA shipment









