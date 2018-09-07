Raven to Host Institutional Investor Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that it will host an Investor Day event on September 18, 2018 at its corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The event will feature Company and divisional updates from President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Rykhus; Chief Financial Officer Steven Brazones; and leaders from each of the operating divisions. The event will also include tours of manufacturing operations and the Raven Innovation Campus, as well as product demonstrations. Institutional investors interested in attending this event are required to register by contacting Bo Larsen, Director of Investor Relations, at +1 (605) 336-2750.



Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com .

Bo Larsen, Director of Investor Relations

Raven Industries, Inc.

+1 (605) 336-2750

