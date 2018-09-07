Everi Holdings to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), the casino gaming industry's single source provider of gaming products and financial technology solutions, announced today that its senior management will be participating in two upcoming institutional investor conferences:



Bank of America Merrill Lynch's 2018 Gaming & Lodging Conference on Thursday, September 13 at the Bank of America Tower in New York. Randy Taylor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Labay, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development & Investor Relations, will conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.



Stifel's 5th Annual Stifel Baltusrol Executive Summit on Monday, September 17 in New Jersey. Michael Rumbolz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Taylor will conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About Everi Holdings

Everi is a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry. The Company provides casino operators with a diverse portfolio of products including innovative gaming machines that Powers the Casino Floor®, and casino operational and management systems that include comprehensive, end-to-end financial technology solutions, critical intelligence offerings, and gaming operations efficiency technology. Everi's mission is to be a transformative force for casino operations by facilitating memorable player experiences, delivering reliable protection and security, and striving for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.everi.com .