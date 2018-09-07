Orion completes acquisition of Dalradian

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") and Orion Mine Finance ("Orion") are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") and that all required approvals have been obtained and all required conditions satisfied.



In connection with the Transaction, an affiliate of Orion acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Dalradian Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), other than Dalradian Shares owned by an affiliate of Orion, and by Sean Roosen, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and certain members of Dalradian's senior management team, for cash consideration of C$1.47 for each Dalradian Share held.

The Dalradian Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange after the end of trading on September 10, 2018. It is also expected that the Dalradian Shares will be cancelled from admission to trading on AIM by 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on September 10, 2018.

Full details of the Transaction are set out in the management information circular dated August 3, 2018 (the "Information Circular"). Registered Dalradian shareholders should send their completed and executed letters of transmittal and Dalradian share certificates to the depositary, Computershare Investor Services Inc., as soon as possible in order to receive the consideration to which they are entitled to in connection with the Transaction. A copy of the Information Circular, the letter of transmittal and the early warning report filed by an affiliate of Orion in connection with the Transaction can be found under Dalradian's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Orion

Orion Resource Partners is a global alternative investment management firm with $4.5 billion under management. Orion specializes in institutional metals and mining investment strategies in the base and precious metals space. Orion's private equity, hedge fund, and merchant service divisions enable it to access in-depth knowledge of the global metals and mining supply chain and robust insight into the physical and financial demand driving global metals prices. Orion is an industry leader in delivering comprehensive and customized financial solutions to mining companies and base and precious metals investors.

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with various technical studies ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.

