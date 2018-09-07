LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced today that it will be presenting at four conferences in September.



David Roberts, President, will participate in the Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Parker Hotel in New York City.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:15 PM EDT.

Steven Chehames, Investor Relations, will participate in the Barrington Research Fall Conference on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Chicago, IL.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Fall Conference on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM EDT.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com .