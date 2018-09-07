Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces Hiring Two SBA New Hires: Melanie Brown, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, Atlanta, GA and John McGinnity, VP and SBA Business Development Officer, Spokane, WA

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Commerce Bank , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC:SCBH) today announced the hiring of Melanie Brown as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration ("SBA") Business Development Officer, who will be located in Atlanta, Georgia, and John McGinnity as Vice President and Small Business Administration ("SBA") Business Development Officer, who will be located in Spokane, Washington. Both Brown and McGinnity bring proven success in SBA production to Seacoast's already "best in class" SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties. This brings Seacoast's new BDO hire total to six in 2018 and is 50% of the bank's stated BDO growth goal through 2019.

Ms. Brown has over 30 years of banking experience with community based and national lenders. She began her career in banking in 1987 with C&S Bank after graduating from The University of Georgia and transitioned from general banking to SBA lending in 1995. Over the years, Melanie has established and managed 3 SBA departments, funded well over $200 Million in various small business loans and is considered an expert in the industry.

Mr. McGinnity has over 10 years of banking experience and a total of 15 years in business development and client service. Most recently, he was a realtor for Professional Realty Services, serving both the Washington and Idaho markets where he assisted clients with their rural, residential, and commercial property needs.

"Melanie and John are outstanding additions to our SBA Team . Melanie brings her skills, expertise, and quarterback approach to helping our small business clients pursue their dreams of growing their businesses and owning their facilities. John has a keen understanding of the customer journey, their requirements for success, and is a strong advocate for small businesses. We are very excited to have their deep and varied experience as we look to expand our business in Georgia, Idaho, and adjacent states in the Southeast and Northwest," stated Don Mercer, Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager.

Melanie can be reached by email at mbrown@sccombank.com or at (678) 296-9350. John can be reached by email at jmcginnity@sccombank.com or at (425) 218-0011.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings : Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank , which also operates as Capital Bank, a division of Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having four full-service banking branches in San Diego and Orange County, California, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington. For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings or Seacoast Commerce Bank, please visit www.scbholdings.com or www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at 858-432-7001, or rsanborn@scbholdings.com.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank's SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank's business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such "forward-looking" statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank's performance and regulatory matters.