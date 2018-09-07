Fusion Wins $1.1 Million, Multi-Year Contract to Provide Cloud Communications Solution for a Major Restaurant Brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that it has secured a $1.1 million, three-year cloud solutions agreement with a major family entertainment center and restaurant chain. The popular chain looked to Fusion to consolidate its communications services across several hundred locations in the United States. The chain is currently reviewing a multiple site deployment in Canada to further support its network optimization efforts.



Fusion's dedicated solutions integration team facilitated onboarding of the account for an expedited installation process, exceeding the customer's expectations for rapid deployment and seamless integration with existing applications and workflows. Fusion's all-in, fully integrated solution met the chain's requirement for a single source to provide the highest quality services at competitive pricing across its rapidly expanding chain of popular establishments. The chain also looked for a solution that could support the integration of locations across the border into Canada, a growing territory for the well-known entertainment and restaurant chain.

"We're proud to help the management team of this major organization focus on serving their growing base of customers, relieving them of the need to divert precious resources to manage their wide-ranging and expanding voice and connectivity network," said Dan Foster, Fusion's Chief Revenue Officer. "We look forward to growing with the company and improving productivity across the enterprise with the always-on, reliable communications solutions required for businesses to compete, succeed and grow."

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including statements regarding Fusion's beliefs, expectations, intentions or strategies for the future, may be "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements consist of any statement other than a recitation of historical fact and may sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned that all forward-looking statements are speculative, and there are certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. Important risks regarding the Company's business include the Company's ability to comply with covenants included in its senior debt agreements; competitors with broader product lines and greater resources; emergence into new markets; natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism or other events beyond the Company's control; and other factors identified by Fusion from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available through https://www.sec.gov. However, the reader is cautioned that Fusion's future performance could also be affected by risks and uncertainties not enumerated above.

Fusion Contact

Brian Coyne

212-201-2404

bcoyne@fusionconnect.com

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ North America

(949) 491-8235

FSNN@mzgroup.us