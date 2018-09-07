Sarepta Therapeutics to Recognize World Duchenne Awareness Day at NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and other rare diseases, will ring Nasdaq's Opening Bell today in recognition of World Duchenne Awareness Day (WDAD), an observance recognized annually around the world on September 7.



"We are fully committed to our mission of bringing a longer, richer life to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Along with other healthcare companies dedicated to fighting this disease, we believe we may stand at the threshold of a new frontier, unlocking the potential of precision genetic medicine to make a profound difference in the lives of individuals living with rare genetic disease," said Doug Ingram, Sarepta's president and chief executive officer.

"This year's World Duchenne Awareness Day is focused on standards of care and efforts to raise awareness of this topic globally through education. The Duchenne community and healthcare providers have focused on enhancing quality care for individuals with Duchenne, including clinical and medical care, but also social support, as well." Mr. Ingram explained, "On behalf of our global team at Sarepta, I would like to thank all those who advocate for Duchenne awareness and dedicate themselves to enhancing quality of care. We remain united with the global Duchenne community to do all possible to put an end to the damage caused by this disease."

A devastating and incurable muscle-wasting disease, Duchenne is associated with specific errors in the gene that codes for dystrophin, a protein that plays a key structural role in muscle fiber function. Progressive muscle weakness in the lower limbs spreads to the arms, neck and other areas of the body. The condition is universally fatal, and death usually occurs before the age of 30 generally due to respiratory or cardiac failure.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

