Mizuho Hires Senior Corporate and Investment Bankers to Enhance its Consumer Sector Coverage and Financial Sponsors Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of four professionals in its US Corporate and Investment Banking unit: Jeffrey Tuckel, Robert Minikes, Joseph Flores and Stephen Robb. Tuckel, Minikes and Flores will help drive and grow Mizuho's Financial Sponsors business and will be based in Los Angeles reporting to Keith A. Wargo, Co-Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. Robb will join the Consumer & Retail Group and will be based in New York reporting to Sherif Lotfi, Head of Consumer & Retail Corporate and Investment Banking.



"We are committed to expanding our US Corporate and Investment Banking platform," said Head of North American Banking Andrew Dewing. "Joe, Jeff, and Rob are top bankers in the financial sponsors space and Steve is highly regarded in the consumer sector for his deep experience in relationship development and transaction execution. These strategic hires will help us quickly expand our business across these two critical verticals."

Jeffery Tuckel joins the Financial Sponsors Group as managing director and has more than 25 years of investment banking experience. He previously served in executive roles at Wells Fargo Securities, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Price Waterhouse. He is a graduate of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and The Anderson School at UCLA.

Robert Minikes joins the Financial Sponsors Group as director and has more than 15 years of experience. He previously held roles at Wells Fargo Securities, Clark Retail Enterprises and PwC. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the NYU Stern School of Business.

Joseph Flores joins the Financial Sponsors Group as vice president and most recently worked with Tuckel and Minikes at Wells Fargo Securities. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park and the USC Marshall School of Business.

Stephen Robb joins the Consumer & Retail Group as managing director and brings 25 years of banking experience. His transaction experience spans corporate and government-issued bonds, syndicated and sole-bank loans, mergers & acquisitions, and equity financings. He founded Leap Advisors, and held management positions at Citizens Financial Group, Cantor Fitzgerald, Morgan Joseph Triartisan, Sonenshine Partners, and Credit Suisse. He is a graduate of Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Pennsylvania's Joseph H. Lauder Institute of Management & International Studies and Wharton School.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2017, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com.

