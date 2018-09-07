AxoGen to Participate at 73rd Annual American Society for Surgery of the Hand Meeting

Outcomes data for more than 400 nerve repairs with Avance® Nerve Graft will be reviewed at hosted symposium



Data will highlight outcomes on sensory, mixed, motor, and long gap nerve repairs

ALACHUA, Fla., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, today announced it will participate in the 73rd Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH). The meeting, scheduled for September 13-15 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, is the largest international gathering of hand surgeons and features scientific sessions, training opportunities, poster presentations, and exhibits.

AxoGen is a premier partner for the meeting and will host a lunch symposium and panel discussion on Friday, September 14 at 12:15 p.m. The symposium, Practical Pearls for Adopting an Evidence-Based Nerve Repair Algorithm, will include a discussion with three of the country's leading nerve surgeons. The symposium will include discussion of recent technology and technique advances in peripheral nerve repair and offer tips and tricks for implementing these clinically supported algorithms, including operative efficiencies, health care economics, and patient education. Additionally, the symposium will feature the most current update from the RANGER® Registry. RANGER® is the largest contemporary study in peripheral nerve repair. The update will include the largest report to date on outcomes data for more than 400 nerve repairs with Avance® Nerve Graft, and will highlight outcomes on sensory, mixed, motor, and long gap nerve repairs. In conjunction to the symposium, several posters and presentations featuring clinical data on upper extremity nerve repairs using Avance® Nerve Graft will be available during the meeting.

AxoGen is sponsoring several special events throughout the meeting that support peripheral nerve education and awareness, including a Hand Fellows pre-course and the Women in Hand Surgery reception. AxoGen's comprehensive platform for nerve repair will be featured at Booth #327. Surgeons visiting the AxoGen booth will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on demonstrations of Connector-Assisted Repair™ with AxoGuard® Nerve Connectors and Avance® Nerve Graft, using microsurgery suturing and handling techniques at a specially equipped station.

"We look forward to extending our commitment to surgeon education and awareness through our symposium at the annual ASSH meeting," said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president. "This well-respected scientific venue provides us with a unique opportunity to share data from our ongoing research and demonstrate clinically supported peripheral nerve repair solutions with hand surgeons from across the country, as well as talk with customers about how they are using our platform for nerve repair to improve outcomes for patients with peripheral nerve damage."

About ASSH

The American Society for Surgery of the Hand is the oldest medical society dedicated to the hand and upper extremity. Its mission is to advance the science and practice of hand and upper extremity surgery through education, research, and advocacy on behalf of patients and practitioners. For more information, please visit www.assh.org .

About AxoGen

AxoGen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. We are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

AxoGen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard® Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that may be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissue layers and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. Along with these core surgical products, AxoGen also offers AcroVal® Neurosensory & Motor Testing System and AxoTouch® Two-Point Discriminator. These evaluation and measurement tools assist health care professionals in detecting changes in sensation, assessing return of sensory, grip, and pinch function, evaluating effective treatment interventions, and providing feedback to patients on peripheral nerve function. The AxoGen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other European and international countries.

