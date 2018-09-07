Emerald Health Therapeutics Confirms Supply Agreement with Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation to Supply Adult-Use Cannabis Products

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV:EMH, OTCQX:EMHTF) ("Emerald") today announced that it has been selected as an approved supplier by the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, operating as the Cannabis Retail Store ("OCS"), to supply the province of Ontario with its cannabis products in anticipation of the adult-use market starting October 17, 2018. Quantities will be disclosed once details have been released by the Province of Ontario.



"We're proud to partner with the OCS to provide adults in Ontario with the opportunity to discover our products," said Chris Wagner, CEO at Emerald. "We look forward to helping Ontario expand its supply and diversity of products to meet anticipated demand and consumer preferences. With more than 14 million people, Ontario is a key market for us as we expand nationwide and build our brand."

Emerald is focused on product innovation that will command high profit margins; differentiating marketing, distribution, and sales strategies; and securing significant supplies of safe, quality, and low-cost cannabis.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH, OTCQX:EMHTF, Frankfurt: TBD)) is a Licensed Producer under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil for medical purposes. Emerald owns 50% of Pure Sunfarms, which is converting a licensed existing 1.1 million square foot greenhouse in Delta, BC, and is now in commercial production. It owns Agro-Biotech, a Quebec-based licensed cannabis grower with a 75,000 square foot indoor facility, and is planning to add a 500,000 square foot greenhouse in Metro Vancouver. Emerald's team is highly experienced in life sciences, product development, large-scale agribusiness, and marketing, and is focused on developing value-added cannabis-based products with potential wellness and medical benefits. Emerald is part of the Emerald Health group , which is broadly focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical and nutraceutical products that may provide wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body's endocannabinoid system.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:

Rob Hill, Chief Financial Officer

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

Ray Lagace, Investor Relations Manager

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include legalization of nonmedicinal cannabis; production capacity of various facilities; expansion of facilities; and anticipated production costs.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, failure to obtain regulatory approvals; failure to obtain necessary financing; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; regulatory changes; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual information form and other regulatory filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.