Canna Farms Selected as a Supplier to Ontario Retail Cannabis Market

NAPANEE, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVO Cannabis Inc. ((TSX-V: VIVO, OTCQB:VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms"), has completed an agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS") to supply the Province of Ontario with high-quality cannabis products. Under the terms of the agreement, Canna Farms will supply the Ontario market with cannabis products in two formats, representing 10 different product presentations, to help satisfy demand in the adult-use recreational cannabis market, set to open on October 17, 2018.



"This agreement between Canna Farms and the OCS brings VIVO's total count to 26 product presentations that will be available to Ontario recreational cannabis users. We are confident that cannabis consumers in Ontario will appreciate VIVO's high-quality branded products under the FIRESIDETM, LuminaTM and Canna Farms brands," said Barry Fishman, CEO of VIVO. "We are extremely excited to extend our product offering by including Canna Farms' branded craft-grown dried flower and pre-rolled products."

About VIVO Cannabis™

VIVO is recognized for trusted, high-quality products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and its world-class indoor cultivation facilities in Napanee, Ontario and Hope, British Columbia both contain proprietary plant-growing technology. VIVO is expanding its production capacity and pursuing partnership and product development opportunities domestically, as well as in select international markets, including Germany and Australia.

