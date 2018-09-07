Unum Therapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies based on its novel, universal Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR) technology platform, will present a corporate overview in a fireside chat with Charles Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. ET in New York City.



The presentation will be webcast live, and available for replay on the "Events" section of Unum's investor relations webpage (investors.unumrx.com/events) where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Unum's novel proprietary technology, antibody-coupled T cell receptor (ACTR) is a universal, engineered cell therapy intended to be used in combination with a wide range of tumor-specific antibodies to target different tumor types. ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, an anti-CD20 antibody, is Unum's most advanced product candidate, currently in Phase I clinical testing in adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL). The Company has two additional product candidates in Phase I clinical testing: ACTR087 used in combination with the novel antibody SEA-BCMA in adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and ACTR707, a modified ACTR construct, used in combination with rituximab in adult patients with r/r NHL. Finally, the Company has an active investigational new drug application (IND) for ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, an anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody, to treat patients with HER2+ cancers; this Phase 1 trial is expected to initiate by the end of 2018.

The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

