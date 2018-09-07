Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

September 07, 2018 at 8:45 (CET +1)

Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation and registration of new shares

Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of 17 500 Nokia shares were subscribed for between July 28 and September 3, 2018. The subscription price was EUR 1.82 per share. The total amount of the subscription price, EUR 31 850.00, will be recorded in the fund for invested non-restricted equity and, consequently, the share capital of the company does not increase.

In addition, the 4 014 000 new shares issued to the company as announced on September 6, 2018 have been entered into the Finnish Trade Register. The shares were issued without consideration.

The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date September 7, 2018. The shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Helsinki as of September 10, 2018, and on Euronext Paris as of September 11, 2018, together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA). Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the new shares.

The number of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade Register is 5 635 550 659 shares and the number of shares held by Nokia Corporation following the share issuance to the company is 36 458 664.

