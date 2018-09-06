September 17th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the September 17, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Prothena Corporation plc ("Prothena" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PRTA ) securities between October 15, 2015 and April 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On October 15, 2015, Prothena announed its late-stage Phase 2b "PRONTO" study and expansion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the antibody NEOD001. On April 23, 2018, Prothena announced it was ending development of NEOD001 after its Phase 2b PRONTO trial failed to reach either its primary or secondary endpoints. On this news, shares of Prothena fell $25.34, or nearly 69%, to close at $11.50 on April 23, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants during the Class Period violated the federal securities laws by: (1) withholding relevant trial data showing that Prothena's NEOD001, an antibody designed to treat amyloid light chain amyloidosis ("AL amyloidosis"), was not an effective treatment for AL amyloidosis; (2) making misleading comparisons of NEOD001's "best response" rates against certain prior studies; and (3) touting that Prothena's ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 provided a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001, even though the full Phase 1/2 study data demonstrated that NEOD001 was not an effective treatment for AL amyloidosis.

If you purchased shares Prothena during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 17, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead.

