Mocana to Exhibit and Present at Mobile World Congress Americas

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress Americas -- Mocana Corporation , the leading provider of mission-critical IoT security solutions for industrial control systems and the Internet of Things, today announced that the company is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress Americas next week. The event, which takes place September 12-14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), will bring together over 22,000 wireless and telecommunications executives to explore the latest technology advancements in IoT, networking and more.

Mocana's CTO, Dean Weber, will be presenting on " Securing the Lifecycle of an IoT Device " on Wednesday, September 12th from 3:15-3:45pm PT in the South Hall IoT Talks Theater. Weber's talk will focus on:

The importance of protecting the manufacturing supply chain;

How companies need to rethink the way they develop, manufacture, activate and manage IoT devices; and

Specific approaches that make it easier to automate device management and more.

"With cyber attacks continuing to escalate on industrial IoT and supply chains, it's never been more critical for organizations to clearly understand the importance of securing devices throughout the entire lifecycle," said Dean Weber, CTO, Mocana. "For nearly two decades, Mocana has protected mission critical infrastructure for energy, telecom, oil and gas, manufacturing, transportation and more. My presentation will educate attendees about the importance of embedded security at the device layer and why this approach is necessary for properly securing supply chains."

Mocana will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress Americans in the South Hall at stand S.2956. Please contact Laura Asendio via mocana@merrittgrp.com to set up a time to meet with the Mocana team.

About Mocana Corporation

Founded in 2002, Mocana provides mission-critical IoT security solutions for embedded systems, industrial controls and the Internet of Things (IoT). Our proven cybersecurity software goes beyond traditional security approaches by making IoT and ICS devices trustworthy and enabling secure device-to-cloud communications. Mocana's full-stack platform operates across complex, multi-vendor environments where performance and security are critical to ensuring safety and reliability. Hundreds of industrial and IoT companies depend on Mocana's military-grade technology to protect millions of IoT devices, controllers and embedded systems. www.mocana.com

