Laureate Education to Present at BMO Capital Markets 18th Annual Back to School Conference

BALTIMORE, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), the global leader in higher education, today announced that the Company will participate in BMO Capital Markets 18th Annual Back to School Conference on September 13, 2018 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York.

Eilif Serck-Hanssen, CEO Laureate Education, Inc., will participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the conference. The discussion will begin at approximately 11:15 AM ET on September 13, 2018 and will be webcast live, and may be accessed through Upcoming Events in the Investor Relations section of the Laureate website at www.laureate.net. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay on the website for 90 days.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest global network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than one million students enrolled at 60 institutions in 20 countries at campuses and online. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company's philosophy of being ‘Here for Good' and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware public benefit corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society.

