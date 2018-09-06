Fiduciary Trust Continues Expansion in South Florida, Adding Michael Schiff as Managing Director in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton Investments, announced today that Michael Schiff has joined the firm as a managing director in its Boca Raton office. Mr. Schiff has more than 20 years of experience developing financial solutions and innovative wealth planning and transfer strategies, and delivering them to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. He will work in Fiduciary Trust's New York office until November 1, 2018, when he will relocate to Boca Raton.



"Michael is an accomplished wealth management and trust professional who has cultivated—and expanded the scope of—relationships with individuals, families, and philanthropic institutions in multiple markets," said Gail E. Cohen, chair of Fiduciary Trust Company International of the South. "His expertise and relationships will help us deliver our array of comprehensive wealth and trust planning services to clients in South Florida."

Mr. Schiff joins Fiduciary Trust from Glenmede Trust Co. in Princeton, NJ, where he served as a business development director for six years. Earlier in his career, he was a senior relationship manager at PNC Wealth Management in Princeton and a senior vice president and private client advisor with U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management in Philadelphia. Mr. Schiff was also a financial advisor with Prudential Securities in Philadelphia. Prior to entering wealth management, Mr. Schiff was an attorney whose areas of specialty included estate planning, family law, and complex commercial transactions.

"Fiduciary Trust has a long history of providing personalized investment advice and tax-efficient estate planning services that help clients grow, protect, and transfer their wealth," said Mr. Schiff. "I share Fiduciary Trust's commitment to working closely with clients and their families to wisely and effectively manage their money, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to serve clients in Boca Raton and throughout South Florida."

Mr. Schiff earned his juris doctor from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University, and graduated from the State University of New York at Albany with a bachelor of arts in history. He holds the TEP (Trust & Estate Planning Practitioner) designation from the Society of Trust & Estate Planning Practitioners.

The addition of Mr. Schiff is part of Fiduciary Trust's ongoing growth in South Florida. In August 2018, the firm announced that Edgardo Gonzalez joined its Coral Gables office as a managing director and senior portfolio manager. Fiduciary Trust also announced in June 2018 that Leticia Hernandez had joined the firm as a trust counsel in the Coral Gables office. In addition, Manuel Cabielles came aboard as a managing director and wealth director in Fiduciary Trust's office in Coral Gables late last year.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $77 billion in assets under administration and management as of June 30, 2018, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com and follow us for latest updates at https://www.linkedin.com/company/fiduciary-trust-company/.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in over 30 countries, the California-based company has 70 years of investment experience and over $733 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2018. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

