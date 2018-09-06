Northrop Grumman to Participate in Morgan Stanley's 6th Annual Laguna Conference

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) will participate in Morgan Stanley's 6th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 13. Kathy Warden, president and chief operating officer, and Ken Bedingfield, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, will present beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live at www.northropgrumman.com .



Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit www.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews , for more information.

Note: Statements to be made at the conference, including in the presentation and in any accompanying materials, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of the subject presentation, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Tim Paynter (Media)

703-280-2720

timothy.paynter@ngc.com



Steve Movius (Investors)

703-280-4575

steve.movius@ngc.com