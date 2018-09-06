H. Peter Brues appointed to the Board of Directors of Transcontinental Inc.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL) announces the appointment of Mr. H. Peter Brues to the Corporation's Board of Directors. Mr. Brues has had an impressive career spanning over 20 years in the Americas and Europe, as a senior executive in the packaging industry at Amcor, a US$9.1 billion multinational company which develops and produces packaging for a variety of end markets. He has extensive experience in international manufacturing operations as well as in acquisition strategies, combined with a proven track record in large-scale post-merger integrations. Additionally, Mr. Brues has a solid financial expertise and is recognized for his ability to maximize and drive performance across global network operations.



"I am very pleased to welcome Peter Brues to the Board of Directors of Transcontinental Inc.," said Ms. Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. "On the heels of our transformational acquisition of Coveris Americas, I am certain that this seasoned executive will make significant strategic contributions to our Board of Directors thanks to his wealth of expertise in the packaging industry. We will benefit from both his strong operational and commercial leadership and experience in mergers and acquisitions during this exciting time of growth in flexible packaging for our Corporation."

Mr. Brues started his career at KPMG – Peat Marwick Thorne. He then joined Amcor Twinpak in Montréal in 1994 as Corporate Controller before being appointed Director of Finance. Mr. Brues then successively held the positions of Director of Operations for Amcor Flexibles – North America Inc. and Vice President, Strategic Development for Amcor Limited, eventually becoming Vice President of Operations for Amcor Flexibles Europe A/S in Brussels. He then made his mark as President of Amcor Flexibles Americas, and later on as President of Amcor Flexibles Healthcare in Chicago. As President of Amcor Flexibles Europe & Americas in Zurich, from 2010 to 2015, he was responsible for 72 plants in 22 countries.

Mr. Brues is a Chartered Accountant (CA). He holds a Graduate Diploma in Accountancy and a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University. He also completed the Executive Development Program at the University of Western Ontario.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also a Canadian leader in its specialty media segments. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL), known as TC Transcontinental, has over 9,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of approximately C$2.0 billion for the fiscal year ended October 29, 2017. The Corporation has completed, on May 1st, 2018, the transformational acquisition of Coveris Americas which generated approximately C$1.26 billion in revenues (US$966 million) for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

For information:

Media

Nathalie St-Jean

Senior Advisor, Communications

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3581

nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc

www.tc.tc