The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, NLSN, ZN, MD and GDS

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Pinduoduo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company's online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PDD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 to July 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Nielsen Holdings plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen disregarded its readiness for and the true risks of privacy related regulations and policies including the European General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen's financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; and (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and Nielsen clients.

Get additional information about the NLSN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Class Period: March 12, 2018 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 27, 2018, Zion issued a statement on Twitter, denying an allegation on the social media platform that there was an SEC investigation of the Company underway. On May 30, 2018, the Company tweeted "There is no SEC investigation into Zion Oil & Gas, Inc." Then on July 11, 2018, Zion announced it had received a subpoena from the SEC to produce documents as part of a fact-finding inquiry. Following this news, shares of Zion fell 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

Get additional information about the ZN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Class Period: February 4, 2016 to July 27, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The complaint alleges MEDNAX, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's business model was not sustainable; and (2) Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections.

On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

Get additional information about the MD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 to July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period GDS Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) the Company has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements about GDS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GDS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.