Sandline Discovery Opens Taiwan Office

Continued growth fuels further expansion to new markets



FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandline Discovery , a premier litigation support and eDiscovery service provider assisting legal teams in the United States and globally, announced the opening of a new office in Taipei, Taiwan to support continued domestic and Asian growth.

In addition to further strengthening Sandline's 24x7 support model, the Taipei office will also increase service capabilities in Taiwan and across Asia. Sandline and its clients will benefit from Taiwanese data collection efforts, local project management support, Chinese language translations and proximity to additional Asian markets.

"As our client roster continues to grow, we find ourselves involved in more and more cross-border projects involving Asian data," says Jon Canty, CEO of Sandline Discovery. "We've had resources in Asia supporting our domestic efforts for some time and decided that this is now the right time to add a permanent office in Taiwan to further support client needs."

The new office located in downtown Taiwan serves as Sandline's hub for foreign language review support, CJK translation work and an expanding forensics practice with clients in Taiwan and other Asian markets.

The address of the office is: Cathay Landmark - 29F, No. 68, Section 5, Zhongxiao E. Road -Xinyi District, Taipei 110, Taiwan

About Sandline Discovery

Sandline Discovery is a premier litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, assisting legal teams in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. Providing digital forensics, eDiscovery solutions, managed review and litigation consulting services, the Sandline team works alongside case teams and attorneys on the most complex discovery matters to deliver insightful service, measurable value and clarity where there's complexity. For more information, visit https://www.sandlinediscovery.com/ .