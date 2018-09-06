SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS ORCL PZZA MRCY FIZZ HMNY SKX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Class Period: January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018

Get additional information about NVRO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Class Period: February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018

Get additional information about LCI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Class Period: February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018

Get additional information about CBS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: May 10, 2017 and March 19, 2018

Get additional information about ORCL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/oracle-corporation-2?wire=3

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

Class Period: February 25, 2014 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about PZZA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-submission-form?wire=3

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018

Get additional information about MRCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about HMNY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SKX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

