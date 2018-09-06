Gain Theory Appoints Former Unilever Vice President and McKinsey Consultant Shawn O'Neal as CEO North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Theory, the global marketing effectiveness consultancy that helps marketing and insight professionals make faster, smarter business decisions through data, technology and advanced analytical solutions, today announced the appointment of Shawn O'Neal as CEO North America. As well as leading the North American business, he will work with the global leadership team to implement the vision and strategy for Gain Theory.



O'Neal joins Gain Theory with over two decades of experience formulating and implementing successful business growth strategies by harnessing enterprise level information and incorporating advanced analytics to generate rapid and improved business growth. He has held strategic, analytic and consulting roles at global organizations including Unilever, McKinsey & Co and Pepsi.

While at Unilever as VP of Global Data Marketing and Analytics, O'Neal pioneered and led the company's ambitious People Data Center program which built the foundations, tools and analytic approaches to unleash the use of data-driven insights in business decision making. Today, this program involves over 250 people in over 25 locations globally, supporting the business from information management to advanced analytic solutions in forecasting, media modeling, CRM, digital and social analytics.

Prior to his Global VP role at Unilever, O'Neal was the organization's first Director of Analytics for the Americas and held various strategic positions on the front lines of Unilever's sales organization after being recruited from McKinsey & Co. His education includes an MBA from the Wharton Business School and an Economics degree from Princeton University.

By appointing O'Neal to its global leadership team, Gain Theory is further underscoring its commitment to delivering client-led data and advanced analytics solutions with a high touch consultancy approach.

"We operate in a continuously evolving market that requires constant focus on the ability to accelerate growth while providing trusted advice to business decision makers," said Gain Theory Global CEO Manjiry Tamhane. "Shawn is a highly experienced innovator in the field of advanced analytics and has proven experience in providing strategic consultancy advice to clients. He has the ability to connect the dots between business needs, data, and action for growth. I am very excited to have Shawn join Gain Theory."

"Today, there's an overflow of information and a complexity in marketing measurement solutions that makes it difficult for business decision makers to choose the right paths in their digital transformation journey," said O'Neal. "Gain Theory is very smart in simplifying and providing the right solutions, which makes it extremely well placed to help business leaders make better, faster, more efficient decisions every day. I look forward to joining the Gain Theory leadership team in defining this next chapter."

O'Neal is based in New York and will report to Gain Theory's Global CEO, Manjiry Tamhane.

