Verizon increases dividend for 12th consecutive year

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 60.25 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share, or 2.1 percent, from the previous quarter.



The quarterly dividend is payable on Nov. 1, 2018, to Verizon shareowners of record at the close of business on Oct. 10, 2018.

This is the 12th consecutive year Verizon's Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase.

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $4.8 billion in cash dividend payments in the first half of 2018.

